Christian Watson says Packers are 'cooking now' after team picks wide receiver Jaylen Green in second round of NFL draft

Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Brian Gutekunst was busy with one trade after another during the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

But it all led to what Packers fans come to expect during this portion of the NFL draft: a wide receiver.

It's like clockwork for the Packers in the second round that started back in 2006 with Greg Jennings. And now Jordan Love has three new offensive playmakers from the second and third rounds with the Packers drafting three pass catchers Luke Musgrave (tight end out of Oregon State at No. 42) and Jayden Reed (wide receiver out of Michigan St. at 50) and Tucker Kraft (tight end out of South Dakota St at No. 78).

From Packers players Watson to Keisean Nixon, here's how social media responded to the offensive theme of the night.

