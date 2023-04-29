Christian Watson says Packers are 'cooking now' after team picks wide receiver Jaylen Green in second round of NFL draft

Brian Gutekunst was busy with one trade after another during the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

But it all led to what Packers fans come to expect during this portion of the NFL draft: a wide receiver.

It's like clockwork for the Packers in the second round that started back in 2006 with Greg Jennings. And now Jordan Love has three new offensive playmakers from the second and third rounds with the Packers drafting three pass catchers Luke Musgrave (tight end out of Oregon State at No. 42) and Jayden Reed (wide receiver out of Michigan St. at 50) and Tucker Kraft (tight end out of South Dakota St at No. 78).

From Packers players Watson to Keisean Nixon, here's how social media responded to the offensive theme of the night.

Packers are loading up for Jordan Love 🧀 pic.twitter.com/dpqFeo716s — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) April 29, 2023

Jordan Love right now seeing the #Packers drafted him three new weapons on offense during day two of the #NflDraft : pic.twitter.com/jqI6XfXxIL — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) April 29, 2023

The Packers offense is a FULL YOUTH MOVEMENT at WR and TE. Drafting Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft to go along with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Toure. WOW. Jordan Love will lead a contingent of WRs and TEs with 1 year of experience or less as a 1st time starter — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 29, 2023

Green Bay really can't bear a pass catcher in the first round but they'll sure as hell get them one (or two!) in the second.



Reed will be an excellent addition for this WR corps and Love is going to have quite the arsenal of young talent. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) April 29, 2023

Jordan to Jayden 🔥 — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) April 29, 2023

The Packers keep adding weapons!



Everyone’s favorite sleeper wide receiver Jayden Reed is heading to Green Bay#GoPackGo #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/XBsMTINAJ1 — Yards Per Fantasy (@YardsPer) April 29, 2023

The next great 2nd round wide receiver of the Green Bay @packers pic.twitter.com/oh4xvMZolw — United States Sports Cards (@USSportsCards1) April 29, 2023

Jayden Reed is a playmaker.



Sometimes, it's just that simple.pic.twitter.com/YP2Wr51Pd4 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) April 29, 2023

I guess you could say they went for the discount double-dip at TE — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 29, 2023

I can go to any small town Wisconsin bar and find 6 dudes that look like this. he’ll fit right in https://t.co/hWkxYPtkG3 — Nathan (@NathanJH31) April 29, 2023

PFF’s comp for new Packers TE Luke Musgrave?



This guy. pic.twitter.com/GFPNRJ8HCh — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) April 29, 2023

Nice pick. #Packers finally get a true pass catching TE. https://t.co/Dgab75if76 — Packersoptions (@Packersoptions) April 29, 2023

