Packers draft preview: Quarterback position looks set, right?

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview begins at quarterback:

On the roster

Aaron Rodgers: 37 years old, signed through 2023 Jordan Love: 22 years old, signed through 2023 Notes: The Packers let Tim Boyle walk in free agency, leaving only Rodgers, the 2020 MVP, and Love, the team's 2020 first-round pick, on the roster at quarterback.

Short term need

Low. With Rodgers and Love both under contract for the next three seasons, and Love in place as the developmental backup behind Rodgers for at least one more year and possibly more, the Packers have no real short-term need at quarterback. However, with Boyle in Detroit, the team will have to identify and acquire a third player at the position, either through the draft or college free agency. Overall, this isn't a position the Packers will be targeting early or even in the middle rounds.

Long term need

Low. Again, Rodgers and Love are under contract for three more years, and the path ahead is uncertain but also fairly narrow in scope. Either Rodgers is going to eliminate the need for Love as a future starter, or the Packers will eventually turn to Love as the successor. The long-term need is once again finding another quarterback to develop as the No. 3 in 2021 and the possible No. 2 in future years.

Chances of drafting position

Low. But it's certainly a possibility. If the Packers really like a late-round quarterback and don't want to risk losing him in college free agency, they could use a sixth- or seventh-round pick and ensure he gets to Green Bay. As this franchise has proved over and over again, they'll never be afraid to invest resources at the game's most important position. Still, the more likely route here is the Packers signing an undrafted quarterback once the draft is over. Tim Boyle never had a shot at getting drafted, but the Packers liked his traits and signed him after the draft. He developed into a capable backup. They'll try to find another undrafted traits-based prospect to start grooming on the practice squad.

Story continues

Depth of draft class

It's probably not great. Dane Brugler of The Athletic gave only 12 quarterbacks a draftable grade in his draft guide. Five of the 12 are likely to be first-round picks. He saw only 20 quarterbacks total worth mentioning. Finding a capable developmental player in the later rounds of this draft class could be difficult. The Packers college scouting department will have to dig deep to find the quarterback worth signing after the draft.

Options, and the last QB drafted

A few potential options for the Packers at quarterback in the draft class: – Peyton Ramsey, Northwestern – K.J. Costello, Miss. State – Sam Ehlinger, Texas – Feleipe Franks, Arkansas – Brady Davis, Illinois State Last quarterback drafted by the Packers: Jordan Love, first round, 2020

