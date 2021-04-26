Packers draft preview: Question marks still linger at inside linebacker

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at inside linebacker:

On the roster

– Oren Burks, 26 years old, signed through 2021 – Kamal Martin, 22 years old, signed through 2023 – Krys Barnes, 23 years old, signed through 2021 – Ty Summers, 25 years old, signed through 2022 – De'Jon Harris, 23 years old, signed through 2021 – Ray Wilborn, 24 years old, signed through 2021 Notes: The Packers released veteran Christian Kirksey in February. James Burgess remains a free agent.

Short term need

Moderate to high. The Packers might like the upside of Martin and Barnes and a few of the other young players at the position, but there are no sure things at inside linebacker entering 2021. Burks is a special teams player only at this point. The same might be true for Summers. If neither Martin nor Barnes is able to take a developmental step forward, this position will be an easily attacked weakness in the middle of the Packers defense once again. However, it would plummet down the needs list if Martin and Barnes (or another young player) turn out to be quality starters.

Long term need

Moderate to high. The need here long term is also tied to the development of the young players on the roster. Martin and Barnes are 22 and 23 years old, respectively. If they are good, this position could be settled for many years. If not, the Packers might need to rebuild this position from the ground up once again. Adding more competition here – and increasing the chances of hitting on a young player – makes a lot of sense.

Chances of drafting position

Moderate to high, again. The Packers don't really value inside linebacker during the draft, but GM Brian Gutekunst openly said his team needed more production from the position, and no one on the roster currently should prevent him from using a draft pick on a talented player. This could be a position – much like running back – where the Packers continue to invest in mid-round picks in hopes of hitting on one and solving the position for multiple years.

Depth of draft class

Decent. If desired, the first two days of the draft could provide a number of opportunities to add a talented inside linebacker. Even the middle rounds have a few athletic options that could fit what the Packers are looking for. Overall, Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 28 inside linebackers with draftable grades, including eight in the top 100. It's possible, although probably unlikely, that as many as four inside linebackers could come off the board before the Packers' pick at No. 29.

Potential options, and last ILB draft

Some potential options for the Packers at inside linebacker: – Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, Notre Dame – Jamin Davis, Kentucky – Zaven Collins, Tulsa – Jabril Cox, LSU – Nick Bolton, Missouri – Baron Browning, Ohio State – Derrick Barnes, Purdue – Cameron McGrone, Michigan – K.J. Britt, Auburn – Nick Niemann, Iowa Last inside linebacker drafted by the Packers: Kamal Martin, fifth round, 2020

