Packers draft preview: Need for help along DL looks glaring

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at defensive line:

On the roster

– Kenny Clark, 25 years old, signed through 2024 – Dean Lowry, 26 years old, signed through 2022 – Tyler Lancaster, 26 years old, signed through 2021 – Kingsley Keke, 24 years old, signed through 2022 – Anthony Rush, 24 years old, signed through 2021 – Willington Prevlion, 23 years old, signed through 2021 – Delontae Scott, 24 years old, signed through 2022 Notes: The Packers kept Lowry on the roster (for now) and re-signed Lancaster to a one-year deal. Snacks Harrison is unsigned but could be an option after the draft.

Short term need

Moderate to high. The Packers will bring back the top four defensive linemen in snaps played from a year ago, lessening some of the need to find a player who could contribute right away. But this is still a significant need, given Lowry's middling performance the last two seasons and Lancaster's one-dimensional skill set. Keke could be a disruptive player in 2021 but probably isn't an every-down player, so finding a defensive lineman that could truly play all three downs alongside Clark would improve this position group immensely. At the very least, finding another contributor could help better define roles around Clark along the defensive line. One note: If the Packers plan to make Lowry a post-June 1 cut, the draft need here increases substantially.

Long term need

High. Lowry might be entering his final season in Green Bay, given his contract situation, and Lancaster returned on a one-year deal. The depth will erode quickly. Clark signed a long-term extension, and Keke has two years left on his rookie deal, so the cabinet isn't necessarily empty. Still, the Packers need to build long-term depth here. As many as two or three new contributors might be required in 2022. The future need is clear.

Chances of drafting position

High. The Packers have short- and long-term needs along the defensive line. When both needs intersect at a position group, teams usually invest. While the Packers could target a veteran or two as the season nears, adding at least one draft pick has to be a priority. One thing to consider: This appears to be a weak draft class for interior defensive linemen, especially at the top. Finding the right one might be difficult.

Depth of draft class

Not good. It's possible only one interior defensive lineman will go in the first round (Christian Barmore), and there isn't much depth in the top 100. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has only seven defensive tackles in his top 100 players. It's not the year to need defensive line help. However, if the Packers miss out on an interior defender during the first two days, a few intriguing options could be available on Day 3.

Potential options, and last DL drafted

A few potential options for the Packers along the defensive line: – Christian Barmore, Alabama – Daviyon Nixon, Iowa – Alim McNeil, NC State – Milton Williams, La. Tech – Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA – Tyler Shelvin, LSU – Bobby Brown, Texas A&M – Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas – Ta'Quon Graham, Texas Last defensive lineman drafted by the Packers: Kingsley Keke, fifth round, 2019

