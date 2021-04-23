Packers draft preview: Edge rusher is underrated need

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at edge rusher:

On the roster

– Za'Darius Smith, 28 years old, signed through 2022 – Preston Smith, 28 years old, signed through 2022 – Rashan Gary, 23 years old, signed through 2023 – Jonathan Garvin, 21 years old, signed through 2023 – Randy Ramsey, 25 years old, signed through 2021 – Tipa Galeai, 24 years old, signed through 2021 Notes: Both Smiths agreed to restructured contracts. The Packers didn't lose a single player from last year's group of edge rushers.

Short term need

Low. The Packers return all six edge rushers that played at least one snap on defense in 2020, including heavy-lifters Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, who combined for over 2,000 total snaps. Garvin, Ramsey and Galeai provide a young stable of developmental prospects capable of playing special teams. Even without an addition, the Packers are in good shape at edge rusher for 2021, especially if Gary takes another step forward and Preston Smith bounces back from a disappointing 2020 season.

Long term need

Moderate. Za'Darius Smith is a foundational piece of the defense, and Gary is ascending as a first-round pick entering Year 3. However, Preston Smith's restructured contract makes him a likely cap casualty after 2021, creating a need for a capable third edge rusher beginning as soon as 2022. Also, Za'Darius Smith's restructured contract will require a new (and potentially complicated) extension to lower his cap hit in 2022. Unless Garvin, Ramsey or Galeai emerge in 2021, the Packers have a future need on the edge.

Chances of drafting position

Moderate. Never rule out the Packers drafting an edge rusher, especially with so many freaky athletes in this class and considering Preston Smith's uncertain future. Edge rusher is a premium position with a clear path to a future need. There should be no surprise if the Packers use a draft pick – even during the first two days – to ensure edge rusher remains fully stocked.

Depth of draft class

Fairly strong. There isn't a generational talent at the top of the class, but teams shouldn't have problems finding an edge rusher during the first two days of the draft. It's a highly athletic class of rushers, especially at the top. Overall, Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 12 edge rushers in his top 100 players, including eight in his top 50.

Potential options, and last edge rusher drafted

Potential options for the Packers at edge rusher in the 2021 draft: – Jaelan Phillips, Miami – Jayson Oweh, Penn State – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest – Joe Tryon, Washington – Joseph Ossai, Texas – Payton Turner, Houston – Josh Kaindoh, Florida State – Charles Snowden, Virginia – Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa – Shaka Toney, Penn State Last edge rusher drafted by the Packers: Jonathan Garvin, seventh round, 2020

