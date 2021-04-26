Packers draft preview: Cornerback rises to the top of needs list

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at cornerback:

On the roster

– Jaire Alexander, 24 years old, signed through 2022 – Kevin King, 25 years old, signed through 2021 – Chandon Sullivan, 24 years old, signed through 2021 – Josh Jackson, 25 years old, signed through 2021 – Ka'dar Hollman, 26 years old, signed through 2022 – Keivarae Russell, 27 years old, signed through 2021 – Kabion Ento, 25 years old, signed through 2021 – Stanford Samuels, 22 years old, signed through 2021 Notes: King returned on a one-year deal with voidable years. Sullivan signed his restricted tender (right of first refusal). It's a matter of when, not if, the Packers exercise Alexander's fifth-year option, which will give the team just two cornerbacks under contract past this season.

Short term need

Moderate. The Packers are bringing back all three starters and every noteworthy player from the cornerback position last season, so there isn't necessarily a pressing need for 2021. But that's only one way to view the position right now. King has major durability issues and had a nightmare end to 2020, Sullivan was up and down during his first full season as a starter, Jackson looks like a bust and only two players are under contract past next season, making cornerback a highly reasonable area for improvement – especially for a team that has knocked on the Super Bowl door each of the last two seasons. Arguably nothing could improve the Packers defense more than getting better play from the cornerbacks behind Alexander, or better talent. Finding a player who could play the "star" role in the slot might be a priority. Some of the short-term need could be alleviated by substantial improvement from the young players down the depth chart, such as Hollman, Samuels or Ento.

Long term need

High. Hollman, who might not even make the 53-man roster later this summer, is the only other cornerback under contract in 2022 (assuming Alexander's fifth-year option is exercised). King, Sullivan and Jackson will all be unrestricted free agents after this season, highlighting the future need in play here. Alexander is an All-Pro who should be in Green Bay for many years, but the cupboard is nearly bare behind him. The future need at a premium position is clear.

Chances of drafting position

High. There's a realistic chance the Packers will use at least one of their three top-100 picks on a cornerback. There is need for short-term improvement and long-term stability, creating the ideal intersection at a premium position for adding through the draft. While at least one draft pick at cornerback looks highly likely, it's also possible the Packers view the position differently and are comfortable going into next season without a significant addition, much like the receiver position in 2020. Everyone returns and internal improvement is always possible, especially in a new scheme. Still, drafting a cornerback would create valuable competition and provide a potential starter in 2022.

Depth of draft class

Strong. Cornerback is one of the deepest positions in the draft class, creating a terrific opportunity for the Packers to add at least one talented player. Getting one during the first two days and a second during Day 3 is a realistic possibility. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 13 cornerbacks in his top 100 players, the second-most of any position behind only wide receiver. Also, there are safeties in the class with the versatility to play the "star" cornerback role, increasing the depth and chances of the Packers taking a defensive back. Brugler has 41 cornerbacks with a draftable grade, including 21 in the first four rounds. If the Packers want a cornerback, they'll have many options in this class.

Potential options, and last CB drafted

Potential options for the Packers at cornerback in the 2021 draft: – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech – Greg Newsome II, Northwestern – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State – Eric Stokes, Georgia – Paulson Adebo, Stanford – Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse – Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas – Ambry Thomas, Michigan – Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon – Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota – Shemar Jean-Charles, App. State – Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State – Tay Gowan, UCF Last cornerback drafted by the Packers: Ka'dar Hollman, sixth round, 2019

