Packers draft preview: Always on the hunt for more TEs

The Green Bay Packers will go into the 2021 NFL draft with 10 draft picks and a chance to build on a talented roster that finished 13-3 and advanced to the NFC title game for the second straight season in 2020. Like last year, GM Brian Gutekunst has three picks in the top 100 selections and seven Day 3 picks.

Packers Wire’s position-by-position draft preview rolls on at tight end:

On the roster

– Marcedes Lewis, 36, signed through 2022 – Robert Tonyan, 26, signed through 2021 – Jace Sternberger, 24, signed through 2022 – Josiah Deguara, 24, signed through 2023 – Dominique Dafney, 23, signed through 2021 – Isaac Nauta, 23, signed through 2021 Notes: Lewis signed his fourth contract with the Packers, returning on a two-year deal. Tonyan received the second-round restricted tender. He'd be an unrestricted free agent after 2021.

Short term need

Low. The Packers have a tight end on the roster capable of handling just about any role involved with the position. Lewis and Tonyan create a strong and versatile one-two punch in both the run and pass game, while Sternberger, Deguara and Dafney have all flashed in supporting roles as young players. This could be a tremendously valuable position group for the Packers in 2021, especially if the young players take a developmental step forward.

Long term need

Moderate to low. Much of this need will depend on the development of the young players already on the roster. Sternberger, Deguara and Dafney all possess the versatile capabilities necessary for thriving in the Matt LaFleur offense, but tight ends face a steep learning curve at the NFL level and potential is only good once it's unlocked. A true blocking tight end may eventually need to be acquired. Lewis is beating Father Time, but he turns 37 years old in May and this could be his last season in Green Bay. Tonyan, with another terrific season in 2021, could be a difficult free agent to retain going into 2022.

Chances of drafting position

Moderate, but probably closer to low. The Packers have used a third-round pick on a tight end in two straight drafts and clearly value the position overall, especially in LaFleur's offense. The problem with drafting another one this year is just numbers. At least four tight ends will go into training camp with a very good chance of making the roster, and a fifth – Dafney – came on strong to end 2021. Adding another draft pick in the mix could really create some tough decisions. Then again, Sternberger has been injury-prone to start his NFL career, Deguara is coming off a significant injury, and there's nothing wrong with having strong competition at a key position.

Depth of draft class

Weak. There's a generational-type talent at the top of the draft class (Kyle Pitts), but depth in the tight end class is lacking, especially for the first two days of the draft. Dane Brugler of The Athletic only has four tight ends in his top 100 players. The depth of the class might come on Day 3. This actually aligns nicely for the Packers, who possess 10 picks – including seven on Day 3 – and don't have an immediate need at tight end.

Options, and the last TE drafted

A few potential options for the Packers at tight end in the draft class: – Brevin Jordan, Miami – Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame – Hunter Long, Boston College – Tre' McKitty, Georgia – John Bates, Boise State – Tony Poljan, Virginia – Briley Moore, Kansas State Last wide receiver drafted by the Packers: Josiah Deguara, third round, 2020

