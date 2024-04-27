Packers draft picks: Morgan, Cooper, Bullard headline 2024 class

The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona Tackle Jordan Morgan with the 25th overall pick during Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers picked 11 players from the 2024 NFL draft.

Here's a look at the newest wave of players who will call Titletown home.

The Green Bay Packers selected Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday.

The decision to draft Morgan, addressing a position of need, was a departure from the team's defensive-heavy strategy in recent first rounds. He's just the fifth offensive player taken in round one since 2005 – Aaron Rodgers (2005), Bryan Bulaga (2010), Derek Sherrod (2011) and Jordan Love (2020) the others.

Although Morgan played left tackle exclusively at Arizona, there's no guarantee he will end up playing that position in the NFL. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Morgan has the ability to play either tackle or guard.

With the 25th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select OL Jordan Morgan from the University of Arizona!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/rLPqDLOOKZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 26, 2024

The Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft's second round on Friday.

According to Packers.com, Cooper was a first-team Associate Press All-America selection last season. He led the team with 84 tackles and eight sacks. Cooper is expected to be an off-ball linebacker in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defense, the team said, and will have a chance to start as a rookie.

With the 45th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select LB Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M University!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/PTt2xNSLQi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

With their second selection in the round, No. 58 overall, the team picked Georgia safety Javon Bullard.

Bullard played safety in 2023, but mostly nickel cornerback in 2022, according to Packers.com. The fourth Bulldog defender picked in as many years for Green Bay, the team said he will have an opportunity to compete for a starting safety spot next to free agent addition Xavier McKinney.

With the 58th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select S Javon Bullard from the University of Georgia!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/hJlKHhAF0C — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

Green Bay drafted USC running back MarShawn Lloyd with the No. 88 overall pick, and Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper with the No. 91 overall pick.

Lloyd played two seasons at South Carolina after missing the 2020 season with a torn ACL, according to Packers.com. He transferred to USC for the 2023 season and finished with 7.1 yards per carry, seventh best among FBS backs with at least 100 carries, the team said – earning honorable mention All-Pac-12.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Hopper started 22 games, posted 133 tackles and earned second-team All-SEC honors last season, according to Packers.com. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award. He played three seasons at Florida before transferring to Mizzou.

With the 91st pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select LB Ty'Ron Hopper from the University of Missouri!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/DfhlNOMjiN — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

Round 4: Evan Williams

Green Bay drafted Oregon safety Evan Williams with the No. 111 overall pick.

According to packers.com, Williams (5-11, 200) was a second-team All-Pac-12 Conference pick last year, his only one at Oregon after four years at Fresno State. He started 13 games and led the Ducks with 82 tackles while ranking tied for second in the FBS among defensive backs with 4½ sacks.

During his time at Fresno State, Williams earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2021 with a career-high 92 tackles and three interceptions in 13 starts. Then in 2022, he was second-team All-Mountain West in 10 starts, missing four games with a knee injury.

Round 5: Jacob Monk, Kitan Oladapo

Buffalo traded its No. 163 overall pick to Green Bay. Green Bay drafted Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk.

According to packers.com, Monk (6-3, 308) started 58 games at Duke, at three different positions, over five seasons. He started at right tackle as a true freshman in 2019, moved inside to right guard for the next two seasons, and then split his starts between right guard and center over the last two years.

According to Pro Football Focus, Monk allowed seven sacks as a freshman at right tackle, but after moving inside, he allowed only five sacks over four seasons and nearly 1,500 pass-blocking snaps. His last two years, PFF's totals were one sack allowed in 661 pass-blocking snaps.

Monk earned second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last season and served as a team captain for the Blue Devils. He was honorable mention All-ACC the two previous years.

With the 163rd pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select OL Jacob Monk from Duke University!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/EwviAh9979 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

Green Bay drafted Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo with the No. 169 overall pick.

According to packers.com, Oladapo (6-2, 216) spent six years in Corvallis, Ore., redshirting in 2018 and then playing very sparingly as a reserve for two years. Over the last three seasons, he started 38 games, racked up 222 tackles, including 13 for loss and 4½ sacks, with three interceptions and 23 passes broken up. Oladapo earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 recognition in 2021 and then second-team All-Pac-12 honors last season, when he had two picks and eight PBUs.

With the 169th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select S Kitan Oladapo from Oregon State University!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/kMSTqUp00r — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

Round 6: Travis Glover

Green Bay drafted Georgia State offensive lineman Travis Glover with the No. 202 overall pick.

According to packers.com, Glover (6-6, 317) was a five-year starter, beginning with freshman All-America honors in 2019 (after a redshirt year) and culminating in first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors at left tackle in 2023. He started 57 games in all, 35 of them at left tackle, 18 at right tackle and four at left guard.

With the 202nd pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select OL Travis Glover from Georgia State University!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/lUK2lYAYDk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

Green Bay drafted Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt with the No. 245 overall pick.

According to packers.com, General Manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this offseason he wanted to get back into drafting developmental quarterbacks regularly, and he was true to his word.

Pratt (6-2, 217) started 44 games at Tulane over the last four years, earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2022 and rising to a first-team selection in 2023, when he was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year. Over his career, he completed 729 of 1,203 passes (60.6%) for 9,603 yards with 90 TDs and 26 INTs. He also added 1,147 rushing yards and 26 rushing scores. The passing yards and passing TDs are career records at Tulane.

With the 245th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select QB Michael Pratt from Tulane University!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/XeD4bHbFPR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

Green Bay drafted Penn State cornerback Kalen King with the No. 255 overall pick.

According to packers.com, a two-year starter, King (5-11, 191) was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022, when he ranked third in the FBS with 21 passes defensed (three INTs, 18 PBUs). He then rose to a second-team selection in 2023, though he had just two PBUs.

With the 255th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select CB Kalen King from Penn State University!@amfam | #PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/qUdAr816YS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2024

The Associated Press contributed to this report.