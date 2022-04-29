Packers draft picks: Grades for Green Bay selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers fell short of the Super Bowl again last winter, but Aaron Rodgers is back.

Surely the Packers will add a wide receiver early in this draft to help Rodgers, right? Right?!

Here's the Packers' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 22 overall | Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Walker is a helluva athlete who showed flashes of really promising play alongside Nakobe Dean at Georgia. He'll need to trust his athleticism in space against tight ends and running backs, because he can get too handsy. But I like this for Green Bay.

1st Round, No. 28 overall | Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Wyatt was the workhorse of the Georgia defensive line, getting the benefit of the attention given to Jordan Davis. His quick hands and footwork gives a chance to be a Pro Bowl level player.

2nd Round, No. 53 overall (from Las Vegas) |

2nd Round, No. 59 overall |

3rd Round, No. 92 overall |

