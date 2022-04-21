Packers draft picks 2022: Full list of Green Bay’s draft picks, order for every round

The Green Bay Packers saw their 2021 season end with an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, with Robbie Gould nailing a 45-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds to win the game 13-10 for San Francisco in front of a devastated Lambeau Crowd. Despite the early playoff exit, Aaron Rodgers’ season was impressive enough to earn him his second-straight MVP award (and fourth overall) – the 38-year-old finished the regular season with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and led the Packers to an NFC North title at 13-4.

After another round of offseason back-and-forth about Rodgers’ future, the quarterback ultimately made it official for his return to Green Bay, signing a three-year, $150 million deal with a hefty signing bonus. But the question quickly shifted from what Rodgers’ plans would be to what playmakers Rodgers would be throwing to. The Packers sent star wide receiver Davante Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, to the Raiders in one of the biggest trades of the offseason. Speedy receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs as a free agent to help Kansas City fill the void left by Tyreek Hill, and Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Bears as a free agent.

Though the Packers have won the NFC North each of the last three seasons, they’ve also faced disappointing playoff exits in each of those seasons, and now that they’ve bought more time with Rodgers, the pressure is on to pair him with offensive options to get the team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season. In an addition to a glaring need at wide receiver, the Packers may look to add tight end talent (Robert Tonyan is coming off surgery after tearing his ACL in late October) and bolster the offensive line (Lucas Patrick signed with the Bears and Billy Turner is now with the Broncos). With two first-round picks, two second-round picks and 11 picks overall, Green Bay is well positioned to add to their receiving corps and bolster other key needs.

Green Bay Packers 2022 Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 22 (from LV)

Round 1: No. 28

Round 2: No. 53 (from LV)

Round 2: No 59

Round 3: No. 92

Round 4: No. 132

Round 4: No. 140

Round 5: No. 171

Round 7: No. 228 (from CHI via HOU)

Round 7: No. 249

Round 7: No. 258

