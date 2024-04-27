Packers draft linebacker Cooper, safety Bullard on Day 2

MILWAUKEE - The Green Bay Packers selected Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft's second round on Friday, April 26.

With their second selection in the round, No. 58 overall, the team picked Georgia safety Javon Bullard. USC running back MarShawn Lloyd (No. 88 overall) and Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (No. 91 overall) joined the fold in Round 3 (No. 88).

The team had the No. 9 pick of the second round, acquired from the New York Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade, but dealt it to the New Orleans Saints. In exchange, Green Bay moved down to No. 13 in the second round and got a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

Edgerrin Cooper

According to Packers.com, Cooper was a first-team Associate Press All-America selection last season. He led the team with 84 tackles and eight sacks. Cooper is expected to be an off-ball linebacker in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's 4-3 defense, the team said, and will have a chance to start as a rookie.

Javon Bullard

Bullard played safety in 2023, but mostly nickel cornerback in 2022, according to Packers.com. The fourth Bulldog defender picked in as many years for Green Bay, the team said he will have an opportunity to compete for a starting safety spot next to free agent addition Xavier McKinney.

MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd played two seasons at South Carolina after missing the 2020 season with a torn ACL, according to Packers.com. He transferred to USC for the 2023 season and finished with 7.1 yards per carry, seventh best among FBS backs with at least 100 carries, the team said – earning honorable mention All-Pac-12.

Ty'Ron Hopper

In two seasons with the Tigers, Hopper started 22 games, posted 133 tackles and earned second-team All-SEC honors last season, according to Packers.com. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award. He played three seasons at Florida before transferring to Mizzou.

Packers draft history

Green Bay took Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan at No. 25 overall Thursday.

Unlike their defense-heavy draft history in the first round, which the team deviated from this year, the Packers have primarily targeted pass catchers in rounds two and three since 2005. The team has selected 10 wide receivers and six tight ends during that span, the top two positions in terms of number of draftees during that span.

The Packers have drafted 27 total offensive players versus 16 defensive players in rounds two and three since 2005. General manager Brian Gutekunst has only selected two defensive players in either round – both taken in 2018, his first draft at the helm.

Second round picks under Gutekunst

Third round picks under Gutekunst

Offseason highlights

The Packers entered the draft with 11 selections, tied for the most among all NFL teams. It marks the sixth straight year the team will enter the draft with at least 10 picks.

"You never have enough ammunition to build your room, so there’s significant competition in every room," Gutekunst said Monday during a pre-draft news conference. "I think that’s really important. We have 11 right now. I’d love to end up with 13, 14 or more."

Entering draft night

Round 1, Pick 25 (25)

Round 2, Pick 9 (41) via New York Jets

Round 2, Pick 26 (58)

Round 3, Pick 25 (88)

Round 3, Pick 28 (91) via Buffalo Bills

Round 4, Pick 26 (126)

Round 5, Pick 34 (169) compensatory

Round 6, Pick 26 (202)

Round 6, Pick 43 (219) compensatory

Round 7, Pick 25 (245)

Round 7, Pick 35 (255) compensatory

This year, the Packers went into the draft with five of the first 91 picks after landing an extra second-round selection in the Rodgers trade as well as a third-round pick from sending cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills at last year’s trade deadline.

Gutekunst said the Packers’ abundance of selections in the first few rounds puts them "in a pretty good space to move, or just sit and pick." But he also noted the benefits of adding extra picks.

The Packers selected 13 players in the 2023 draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.