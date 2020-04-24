Packers shock the NFL world, and possibly Aaron Rodgers, by drafting QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft, and suddenly all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers.

It’s safe to say very few people saw the Packers going quarterback with their first pick in the draft. Even fewer expected them to trade up to get him. The NFL world reacted with the kind of shock you would expect.

Packers shock the NFL world by taking Jordan Love

Whoa. Love to GB... — John Keim (@john_keim) April 24, 2020

Shooketh. — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) April 24, 2020

...Jordan Love to the Packers?? — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) April 24, 2020

WOW. Jordan Love to the PACKERS. OH BOY. — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) April 24, 2020

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — Arif Hasan, but inside 🏠 (@ArifHasanNFL) April 24, 2020

Jordan Love in Green Bay?! — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 24, 2020

The discussion about Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay was immediate, and the comparisons to Brett Favre impossible to avoid. Rodgers isn’t young at 36 years old, but he still led his team to a 13-3 record last year despite a dearth of offensive weapons beyond Davante Adams.

Rodgers’ contract status means that the Packers won’t be cutting him anytime soon, though.

Packers take Jordan Love with a 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers, 15 years after they took Aaron Rodgers with a 35-year-old Brett Favre. Hoo boy. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) April 24, 2020

How many passes is Aaron Rodgers going to throw to Jordan Love if the #Packers play the #49ers in the NFC title game again in 2020? Because that was a relevant thing like 20 minutes ago. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) April 24, 2020

And by trading up to draft Utah St. QB Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers put 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers on the clock. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

How Brett Favre is gonna greet Aaron Rodgers next time he sees him pic.twitter.com/tIjKqCiGGK — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 24, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has a cap hit of $21M and $51M in dead money in 2020, $36M cap hit & $31M in dead money in 2021, and $39M cap hit with only $17M in dead money in 2022.



Love has 2 seasons to learn behind Rodgers, which, if I recall, was how long Rodgers had to sit behind Favre. — TheHogSty (@TheHogSty) April 24, 2020

I'm sure Aaron Rodgers will handle this with aplomb. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) April 24, 2020

I kinda like this move for the Packers. I doubt Aaron Rodgers does. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 24, 2020

GIVE ME A LIVING ROOM CAM ON AARON RODGERS PLEASE — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) April 24, 2020

So does Aaron Rodgers treat Jordan Love better than Brett Favre did Aaron Rodgers? — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 24, 2020

If you take a QB who threw 20TDs and 17INTs at Utah State in the 1st round with Aaron Rodgers as your starter...you better be right about that eval — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 24, 2020

You can't compare where Favre was at in year 15 to where Rodgers is at right now.



Favre's team went 4-12 and he spent the previous few offseasons wavering on retirement.



Rodgers' team JUST went 13-3 and he has routinely said he wants to play into his 40s. — Kyle Cousineau (@KCousineau09) April 24, 2020

Past statements from Rodgers and Packers brass were also parsed.

Aaron Rodgers in March on the possibility of the Packers drafting a quarterback: "No matter who you bring in, they're not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon." — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "We haven't picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool."



Rodgers says whoever the pick is, he'll track down his phone number and welcome him to the team tonight -- if the Packers don't trade out. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 24, 2020

From last summer, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "We’re always on the lookout for those guys. Whenever there’s an available quarterback we think can play, we’ll try to acquire them."



Fascinating pick. Aging all-time QB, made the NFC title game, take a first-rounder who won't help. — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) April 24, 2020

Buckle up everybody, Green Bay might have just become one of the NFL’s top destination for drama.

Aaron Rodgers might not be happy about the Packers' latest pick.

