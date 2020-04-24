Packers shock the NFL world, and possibly Aaron Rodgers, by drafting QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft, and suddenly all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers.

It’s safe to say very few people saw the Packers going quarterback with their first pick in the draft. Even fewer expected them to trade up to get him. The NFL world reacted with the kind of shock you would expect.

The discussion about Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay was immediate, and the comparisons to Brett Favre impossible to avoid. Rodgers isn’t young at 36 years old, but he still led his team to a 13-3 record last year despite a dearth of offensive weapons beyond Davante Adams.

Rodgers’ contract status means that the Packers won’t be cutting him anytime soon, though.

Past statements from Rodgers and Packers brass were also parsed.

Buckle up everybody, Green Bay might have just become one of the NFL’s top destination for drama.

Aaron Rodgers might not be happy about the Packers' latest pick. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
