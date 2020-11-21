The Packers announced two additions to their injury report Saturday.

Punter JK Scott is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts, because of a personal matter. He did not travel with the team.

The Packers worked out Drew Kaser this week. Kaser stayed in Green Bay after his workout, and the Packers signed him Saturday.

Kaser signed with the Packers briefly in 2018 as insurance if Scott’s wife went into labor during their trip to play the Patriots.

The Packers also added Kevin King to the injury report Saturday with an Achilles injury. He is questionable.

The team removed him from the injury report Friday with a quadriceps injury that kept him sidelined five games.

The Packers also announced they elevated running back Mike Weber from the practice squad to the active roster.

Packers downgrade JK Scott, Kevin King to questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk