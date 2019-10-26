Packers downgrade Blake Martinez to questionable

Linebacker Blake Martinez was on the Packers’ injury report all week with a wrist injury, but it didn’t stop him from practicing.

The Packers did not have Martinez on their status report Friday.

But the team downgraded Martinez on Saturday, listing him as questionable to play against the Chiefs because of his wrist and a new injury with the Packers adding a hand injury.

The fourth-year player leads the NFL with 76 tackles, including a league-leading 48, so his absence would be significant for the Packers.

Martinez also has a sack and a forced fumble.

He has played in 42 consecutive games dating to his rookie season.