Packers don’t factor into Week 13 clinching scenario in NFC North

A team can clinch the NFC North title in Week 13, and the Green Bay Packers don’t factor into the clinching scenario.

Per the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the division crown by beating the New York Jets and having the Detroit Lions lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Vikings do not need another result from the Packers, who already have eight total losses, to clinch the division.

The Vikings are 9-2 and hold a five-game lead over both the Lions and Packers in the win column entering Week 13.

The Packers are 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the division and 3-5 in the conference, and Matt LaFleur’s team already has a head-to-head loss to the Vikings.

Green Bay has lost seven of eight games after a 3-1 start. The Packers play the Chicago Bears, the bottom dwellers in the NFC North at 3-9, in Week 13.

