Packers don’t expect David Bakhtiari to play on Monday night

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is slated to miss at least one more game.

Bakhtiari, who had an appendectomy two weeks ago, will probably not play on Monday night against the Rams, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

“It’s probably a long shot, but we’ll see,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari’s status.

LaFleur did say that if Bakhtiari thinks he’s ready to play, the Packers would be confident in him even if he hasn’t practiced.

“He’s a guy that doesn’t need a lot of time on the field to get out there and go play,” LaFleur said.

Bakhtiari signed the biggest contract for an offensive lineman in NFL history two years ago, but he suffered a torn ACL weeks later, missed the end of the 2020 season and then played in only one game in 2021. The knee injury continued to affect him into the start of this season, but just when he was healthy enough to play full games again, he was knocked out with the appendectomy. It’s unclear whether he’ll play again this season.

Packers don’t expect David Bakhtiari to play on Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

