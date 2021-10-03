Packers dominate Steelers

Aaron Rodgers still has it. Ben Roethlisberger does not.

That’s the primary takeaway from today’s game in Green Bay, where Rodgers continued to make the kinds of deep throws that he’s made throughout his career, while Roethlisberger continued to throw short passes almost exclusively as he looked like he just no longer has the arm to be an effective NFL quarterback.

The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17, and it was a game that made Week One feel so long ago. In Week One, the Steelers beat the Bills while the Packers got blown out by the Saints. Since then the Steelers are 0-3 and the Packers are 3-0.

Rodgers passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, as the Packers’ offense cruised against a good Steelers defense. It was an impressive showing for the 3-1 Packers.

But Roethlisberger couldn’t get anything going, repeatedly throwing short of the sticks and looking like his arm strength is shot. His offensive line didn’t help him, but this loss was primarily on the quarterback. The Steelers are 1-3 and in last place in the AFC North.

Going forward, Rodgers looks ready to have the Packers in contention for the rest of the season. Roethlisberger looks ready to have the Steelers contending for their first last-place finish since 1988.

