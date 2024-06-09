Packers DL TJ Slaton among top-graded 1-techniques during 2023 season

With established veteran Kenny Clark, emerging 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt and returning second-year options Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden, it could be easy to forget about massive defensive lineman TJ Slaton in the middle of the Green Bay Packers.

Consider this: According to Pro Football Focus, Slaton was the second-highest graded defensive lineman when aligning in a one-technique position during the 2023 season. Generally speaking, a one-technique is lined up directly across from or shaded slightly to one side of the center.

The top graded player? Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants at 88.4. Slaton was second at 82.5.

The one-technique usually commands a double team from the center and guard and is a key player in the run defense front.

Per PFF, Slaton played 679 snaps last season. He produced 16 pressures as a pass-rusher and 35 stops against the run. His run stop percentage (9.5) was the highest on the Packers defense.

The Packers are transitioning to a 4-3 base front under Jeff Hafley. Slaton playing more one-technique should give the likes of Clark, Wyatt and Brooks more opportunities to get up field and disrupt as three-techniques.

Slaton, a fifth-round pick in 2021, is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2024. He started all 17 games for the Packers in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire