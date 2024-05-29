Packers DL Lukas Van Ness dealing with broken thumb during OTAs

While not believed to be a significant injury, Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness is missing part of the team’s offseason workout program after breaking a bone in his thumb.

“He broke his thumb a little bit. Just the tip though,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Van Ness, the Packers’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft, didn’t participate during Wednesday’s open practice during OTAs.

His timeline for return to the field is unknown. The Packers don’t open training camp until late July, although there is a mandatory minicamp in June.

Van Ness produced 4.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and one pass breakup over 17 games and 365 snaps as a rookie. He added a sack of Dak Prescott in the postseason.

The Packers are hopeful Van Ness can take a second-year leap in Jeff Hafley’s new defense. A standup linebacker as a rookie in the 3-4, Van Ness is going back to playing traditional defensive end in Hafley’s 4-3. He’ll also be expected to get snaps inside, fitting his usage during his time at Iowa.

In terms of attendance on Wednesday, LaFleur said veterans Preston Smith, Rashan Gary and Elgton Jenkins were preplanned absences.

