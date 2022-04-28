Packers get DL Logan Hall, OLB Arnold Ebiketie in Josh Norris’ final 2022 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2022 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Josh Norris, Underdog Network

The picks: DL Logan Hall at 22, OLB Arnold Ebikeite at 28

The reasoning

On Hall: “I know we all want to force receiver, but there is a growing buzz that Hall will be selected by one of these teams at the end of round one. Pass rush juice is needed after the loss of Zadarius Smith even if the two don’t play the same position.”

On Ebikeite: “Yes, even after Logan Hall the Packers add another pass rusher. I would love to give them George Pickens. I do not think Jahan Dotson makes sense in round one.”

Our breakdown: Social media would burn if the Packers take two defensive front players in the first round. But put the pitchforks away; the Packers can get big guys early and still fully address the wide receiver position later. In Hall, the Packers would get a versatile, disruptive and athletic hybrid player who might have the ability to play on the edge and inside at multiple positions. He could be the interior penetrator (6.5 sacks in 2021) the Packers need, while also providing depth on the edge. Getting Ebikeite six picks later would complete the pass-rushing group and give the Packers one of the deepest and most versatile outside linebacker groups in football. After transferring from Temple, Ebikeite immediately became a top edge rusher in the Big Ten in 2021 (18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks), and he tested really well during the pre-draft process. He’s shorter but has long arms and intriguing movement ability. The Packers defense could go from good to great if both Hall and Ebikeite are hits.

The player info

Hall

Height: 6-6

Weight: 283

40-yard dash: 4.88

Vertical leap: 30.0

Broad jump: DNP

Three-cone: 7.25

Short shuttle: 4.44

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 9.81

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 2 Logan Hall

Ebikeite

Height: 6-2

Weight: 250

40-yard dash: 4.66

Vertical leap: 38.0″

Broad jump: 10-8

Three-cone: 6.95

Short shuttle: 4.24

Bench press: 21

RAS: 8.91

Story continues

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 33 Arnold Ebiketie

List