Packers DL Kenny Clark producing dominant start to 2022 as a pass-rusher

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark can be paid the ultimate compliment to start the 2022 season: His pass-rushing numbers look awfully similar to all-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald through two games.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

In terms of total pressures, Clark and Donald are tied for second among defensive linemen with 10.

In terms of win percentage, Clark’s 27.5 percent trails only Donald’s 28.6.

In terms of pass-rushing productivity, Clark is first at 13.8.

In terms of pass-rushing grade, Clark’s 91.9 grade trails only Donald’s 92.3.

Rush snaps Pressures Win% Rush graade PRP Donald 66 10 28.6 92.3 8.7 Clark 41 10 27.5 91.9 13.8

Overall, Clark is producing a pressure on one out of every four pass-rushing snaps. While he doesn’t officially have a sack, he does have three quarterback hits – and he’s been the primary driver of a sack or two for teammates.

Clark’s previous career-highs are 64 for pressures, 6.0 for sacks and 13 for quarterback hits. At this early pace, he’s going to threaten all three numbers.

Here are a few examples of Clark wrecking blockers as a pass-rusher through two games:

#Bears–#Packers Green Bay DT Kenny Clark Creating interior pressure vs. a quick game concept (Y Stick). Strong move to displace/remove the blocker here… pic.twitter.com/AJ96ZKIyhO — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) September 19, 2022

Nice to see Kenny Clark still kicking ass out there… Led the squad with 6 QB Pressures vs MIN Few 'Welcome to the NFL' moments for the rookie RG… Some vicious clubs/swats pic.twitter.com/1Gny2hCMuC — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 12, 2022

Up next is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 2-0 but have struggled to protect the passer from the interior of the offensive line. Rookie guard Luke Goedeke has allowed five pressures. Center Robert Hainsey has allowed three. Both have poor pass-blocking grades at PFF through two games. Now, an Aaron Donald-like monster is headed Tampa Bay’s way in Week 3.

Can Kenny Clark be the X-factor for the Packers in beating Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday?

