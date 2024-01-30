Packers DL Kenny Clark named to Pro Bowl as replacement for Javon Hargrave

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday as a replacement for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who is unable to participate due to playing in the Super Bowl.

This is Clark’s third Pro Bowl honor. He was previously a Pro Bowler during the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Clark, who appeared in all 19 games for the Packers including the playoffs, produced 66 pressures and set new career-highs with 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterbacks during the 2023 season. He also forced two fumbles and three batted passes and led the team with nine tackles for loss.

Among NFL defensive linemen, Clark finished seventh in total pressures during the regular season.

Clark had at least one quarterback hit in 12 of his 19 games played in 2023. Among his biggest plays were a red-zone sack of Patrick Mahomes against the Chiefs and both a forced fumble in the red zone and a batted down fourth-down attempt against the Chargers.

The Packers did not have any players named to the original Pro Bowl rosters. For the time being, Clark will be the team’s only Pro Bowl representative in 2023.

