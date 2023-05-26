Packers DL Kenny Clark making the most of OTAs

While some veterans do not attend voluntary portions of the offseason, Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark chose to participate in the first week of OTAs.

“Just being here at OTAs, it’s all about getting closer to teammates. This is the time where you build and guys grow,” Clark said after Tuesday’s practice.

The Packers are also paying Clark $700,000 as a workout bonus to attend.

Clark is expected to lead an inexperienced defensive line group in 2023. Last season, he had Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry helping him show the ropes to first- and second-year guys like TJ Slaton and Devonte Wyatt. Now it is just Clark with Slaton, Wyatt, and three more rookies looking up to him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So, Clark has been putting his best foot forward each day. According to defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, he doesn’t even have to speak to set an example. Rather, Clark sits in meetings with a pen and paper to show the guys there are still things you can learn as a seventh-year veteran.

“I’ll tell you what, Kenny is one of the greatest leaders,” Montgomery said leading up to OTAs. “It may not always be vocally but the guy is a pro. The guy shows up day in, day out. He knows the same defense that we’ve been in and he still brings a notepad in there and he takes notes on every call we get. There’s no better guy to learn from than him.”

It would be a good idea for the team’s top draft pick, Lukas Van Ness, to keep a close eye on Clark. Van Ness will likely spend most of his time out on the edge, but his experience lining up inside at Iowa will be utilized by the Packers. His strength and athleticism have already stood out to Clark.

“He’s got a lot of power to his game,” he said. “I think him playing inside in college really helped him out with that. He’s a really good athlete and he can get around the edge and do all that stuff getting on the edges, but his power game is going to be good for him. I believe his speed to power and all that kind of stuff — once he starts unlocking those tools and starts understanding it, he’s going to be a problem.”

Advertisement

Clark’s praise for Green Bay’s 13th overall selection is good news not only for the defense but for him. Clark being able to bounce back from an inconsistent 2022 season will require help along the interior. Since Reed and Lowry are gone, it will be up to the young guys. Van Ness might have to play significant snaps as a rookie, while another first-rounder in Wyatt should step into a larger role after playing sparingly last year. But really, no one knows.

Clark isn’t worried about any of that yet. He is using this time to get to know his teammates and hone his technique.

“In our (defensive line) room, we always talk about if you don’t use it, you lose it. That’s the main reason that I’m out here, to work on my technique and get closer to my teammates.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire