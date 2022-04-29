New Packers DL Devonte Wyatt will wear No. 95

Just like Quay Walker, the “G” on Devonte Wyatt’s new helmet will look similar but the number on the uniform will be identical. Wyatt, the Packers’ second of two first-round picks, will wear his college number in Green Bay.

The Packers gave Wyatt the No. 95 uniform.

Tyler Lancaster wore the uniform number over the last four seasons. He remains a free agent but is unlikely to return.

Wyatt wore No. 95 for all four of his seasons at Georgia.

Other former Packers to wear No. 95 include 2013 first-round pick Datone Jones and veterans Ricky Jean-Francois and Howard Green.

Walker is also keeping his college number. He’ll be No. 7.