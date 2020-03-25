Packers give Aaron Rodgers another weapon with WR Devin Funchess

After a season that repeatedly tested the receiving depth of the Green Bay Packers, the team is making a significant addition to its wide receiver corps.

The Packers are expected to sign former Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Packers are expected to sign WR Devin Funchess, per sources. A big body on the perimeter for Aaron Rodgers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2020

Funchess missed nearly all of last season with the Colts after landing on injured reserve with a broken collarbone in Week 2, totaling just 32 yards on three receptions and five targets.

Before the Colts, Funchess played four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and experienced varying success. A tight end during his college career at Michigan, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess was drafted as a big-body wide receiver in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

His best season came in 2017, when he hauled in 63 of 111 targets for 840 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Devin Funchess missed nearly all of last season with the Colts. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Do the Packers need more help on offense?

A buy-low prospect like Funchess might be an efficient way to give Aaron Rodgers some help, but the Green Bay offense looked like it needed a lot more weapons than just Funchess last year.

Due to an injury to No. 1 receiver Davante Adams, the Packers were left with a receiver group that was questionable at best. Running back Aaron Jones and former practice-squader Allen Lazard led the team in receiving in multiple games, and tight end Jimmy Graham simply didn’t deliver on the hype for a second straight year.

Even with Funchess, it has been an underwhelming offseason for a Packers team that went 13-3, but was completely outclassed by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. With many of the top receivers already signed, there might not be many options left to improve.

