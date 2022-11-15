Packers designate WR Randall Cobb for return from injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers might be close to getting some veteran help back at wide receiver.

The team designated slot receiver Randall Cobb for return from injured reserve on Tuesday, opening the door for him to be activated to the 53-man roster in time to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers have a roster spot open after releasing receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday.

Cobb, 32, injured his ankle against the New York Jets and missed the last four weeks while on injured reserve.

By designating Cobb to return, the Packers opened up a 21-day practice window but can activate him at any time over the next three weeks.

Over the first six games of 2022, Cobb caught 18 passes for 257 yards and zero touchdowns. He caught 69.2 percent of targets and averaged 9.9 yards per target.

The return of Cobb combined with the emergence of speedy rookie Christian Watson could provide the necessary boost for the Packers passing game over the final two months of the season.

Since returning to the Packers before last season, Cobb has averaged 13.7 yard per catch, caught 70.8 percent of targets and averaged 9.7 yards per target, all terrific numbers for a complementary player. He missed seven games to injury in 2021 and now four more in 2022.

List

Packers vs. Titans: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 11

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire