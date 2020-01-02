Packers designate Raven Greene to return from injured reserve

The Packers secondary and special teams units may get a a player back in time for the team’s first playoff game next weekend.

Safety Raven Greene is practicing with the Packers for the first time since going on injured reserve with an ankle injury after the second game of the season. His return makes him the second player designated to return from injured reserve this season.

Tight end Jace Sternberger was the first player to return to active duty this year.

Greene had seven tackles in his two regular season appearances. He had five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in eight appearances during the 2018 season.