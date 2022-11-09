Packers designate OLB Tipa Galeai for return from injured reserve

Zach Kruse
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers have designated outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai for return from injured reserve.

Galeai was on the field at practice on Wednesday, per the team’s official site.

The team now has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Packers initially put Galeai on injured reserve on Saturday, Oct. 15. He injured his hamstring during the team’s loss to the New York Giants in London.

Galeai missed four games while on injured reserve.

Over the Packers’ first five games, Galeai played 85 snaps (66 percent) on special teams. He produced four total tackles.

It’s possible Galeai could take the roster spot of Rashan Gary, who tore his ACL against the Detroit Lions and will be headed to injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season.

Last season, Galeai played 152 snaps on defense, so he could be called upon in a backup role behind expected starters Preston Smith and Kingsley Enagbare over the rest of the year.

Related

Packers LB Isaiah McDuffie shines vs. run during first NFL start

Behind the Numbers: Packers hit low point following loss to Lions

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Malcolm Rodriguez 'day to day' with arm injury; Detroit Lions re-sign WR Trinity Benson

    One of the Detroit Lions' most consistent performers on defense is nursing an arm injury.

  • Gary's injury provides one more setback for reeling Packers

    The Green Bay Packers keep taking hits on and off the field as the three-time defending NFC North champions have watched their playoff chances dwindle to a remote possibility well before Thanksgiving. Green Bay (3-6) has lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, which was Aaron Rodgers' first year as the starting quarterback. The Packers must try to escape this tailspin without some key players.

  • Lions place RB Craig Reynolds on IR

    Lions place RB Craig Reynolds on IR and confirm the signing of WR Trinity Benson

  • Cowboys-Packers: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s game

    Feeling lucky? Try predicting these five proposition bets for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game.

  • Dan Campbell wants Jameson Williams to play but it’s not happening soon

    Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't expect Williams to play before December but still believes the rookie WR will play in 2022

  • A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris ruled out for Falcons

    The Falcons will be down a couple of defensive backs for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers. Cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Erik Harris have both been ruled out on the team’s final injury report of the week. Tight end Feleipe Franks is also out this week after hurting his calf last Sunday. Terrell has [more]

  • Packers president Mark Murphy: We are not ready to give up on the season

    The Packers have lost five games in a row to fall to 3-6 with former head coach Mike McCarthy returning to town with the Cowboys on Sunday. Green Bay now is four games behind the Vikings in the win column in the NFC North. Yet, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said it’s too early [more]

  • Cowboys activate DE Tarell Basham from IR, facing gauntlet of top RBs

    Out since Week 1 with a quad injury, Basham returns just as the Cowboys defense preps for a murderer's row of opposing rushing threats. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Colts’ Jonathan Taylor returned to practice ahead of Week 10

    Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returned to practice to begin Week 10.

  • Josh Allen's injury: Here’s what we know about star Buffalo Bills quarterback's elbow

    Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Josh Allen is day to day and that "we'll see" if the QB is able to play Sunday as he deals with elbow injury.

  • Bill Belichick acknowledged Colts LB Shaq Leonard called out offensive plays in Sunday’s game

    Patriots players and coach Bill Belichick believe Shaq Leonard was tipping plays on Sunday

  • Bears' Matt Eberflus 'taken aback' by Colts' Jeff Saturday-Frank Reich decision

    Matt Eberflus was among those shocked that the Colts decided to fire Frank Reich.

  • Aaron Rodgers helps Lions DB Kerby Joseph win NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Kerby Joseph intercepted Aaron Rodgers twice during the Lions' upset win over the Packers, earning the rookie a weekly award.

  • Biden, Trump appeal to fear in final midterm rallies

    STORY: Stark closing comments a day before the U.S. midterm elections from President Joe Biden. "Today we face an inflection point, one of those moments that comes around every three or four generations. We know in our bones that our democracy's at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it." The president and First Lady Jill Biden were in Maryland on Monday, making a final push for votes for the Democrats’ candidate for governor Wes Moore and Senator Chris Van Hollen. "Democracy is on the ballot, political violence and intimidation are on a rise all across America. And you remember January 6, the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked law enforcement, haunted down elected officials, and erected gallows to hang vice president (Mike) Pence. Well, Wes' opponent supported that mob." Biden's comments reflected the deep political divide in the United States ahead of the Nov. 8 elections that could see Republicans win control of one or both chambers of Congress. In Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump also appealed to voter fears to rally up support for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. "Violent crime is out of control and the far left is indoctrinating our children with twisted race and gender insanity in our schools like we’ve never thought of before." Trump has repeatedly hinted at another White House bid, but on Monday suggested he’d now picked a date to make it official. "I am going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida." Biden, who will turn 80 later this month, has not said whether he will seek re-election in 2024. Despite delivering on campaign promises to boost infrastructure and clean energy, many Americans have soured on his leadership. Only 39% approve of his job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Monday. Election forecasters predicted on Monday that Republicans are likely to win a House majority and could gain the one extra seat needed to control the Senate.

  • slowthai Quietly Rages on New Song “​i know nothing”: Stream

    The UK rapper recently announced the completion of his third album. slowthai Quietly Rages on New Song “​i know nothing”: Stream Eddie Fu

  • Matt LaFleur confirms season-ending injury for Packers OLB Rashan Gary

    The Packers coach confirmed Rashan Gary has a season-ending injury. "Tremendous loss," LaFleur said.

  • Start These Retirement Wealth Strategies Young To Finish Strong

    Despite the financial devastation caused by COVID-19, there is some good news. According to a survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 67% of Generation Z workers are saving money via...

  • Bears designate LB Matt Adams for return from IR

    Bears LB Matt Adams returned to practice on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to return from IR.

  • Cowboys activate Tarell Basham

    The Cowboys won’t be getting wide receiver James Washington back on Wednesday, but they will have a member of the defense back in the fold. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are activating defensive end Tarell Basham from injured reserve. Basham has been out since injuring his quad in Week One. Basham played 18 defensive [more]

  • Heisman Watch: Caleb Williams, Bo Nix creeping up odds board

    Rough games by the top two Heisman favorites, CJ Stroud and Hendon Hooker, has opened up the race for others.