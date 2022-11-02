Packers designate LB Krys Barnes for return from injured reserve

The Green Bay Packers designated linebacker Krys Barnes for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Per reporters on the scene, Barnes was participating with the team during Wednesday’s practice, meaning his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster begins. The Packers have until Wednesday, Nov. 23 to activate Barnes or place him back on injured reserve.

Barnes, a third-year linebacker, was initially placed on injured reserve on Sept. 13 after suffering a significant ankle injury in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Barnes has missed seven consecutive games. He is eligible to come off injured reserve and play at any point during the 21-day window, so Barnes could theoretically play this week against the Detroit Lions.

In the season opener, Barnes played nine snaps on defense and 15 more on special teams. He came into the regular season expected to be a core special teams player for Rich Bisaccia and the top backup behind De’Vondre Campbell and Quay Walker at inside linebacker.

The Packers were without Campbell at practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills last week, so getting back Barnes before Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field would be a plus. But it’s certainly possible that the Packers will take it slow as he returns to the field and give him most of the three weeks to get back to full strength before activating him to the roster.

Over the previous two seasons, Barnes started 23 games and produced 161 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and four pass breakups.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire