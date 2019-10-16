Packers designate Jace Sternberger to return from IR

The Packers have designated rookie tight end Jace Sternberger to return off injured reserve.

Green Bay will have one other short-term injured reserve designation to use this season.

Sternberger, the 75th overall choice out of Texas A&M, injured his ankle in the preseason.

He has had only 13 practices since training camp began because of ankle and jaw injuries.

Sternberger made 49 receptions for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns in Jimbo Fisher’s offense last season.