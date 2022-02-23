Packers like depth, talent of offensive line and edge rusher class in 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL Draft may lack franchise quarterbacks. It does not lack game-changing talent in the trenches.

The strength of this year’s draft is the offensive line group and the deep and loaded edge class.

There is a good chance that three offensive tackles get selected in the top 10, while there likely will be five edge rushers selected in the top 15.

Green Bay Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst echoed that sentiment on Wednesday during his press conference.

“It’s another good offensive line class…The pass rush group is deeper than it has been in a while,” Gutekunst said.

Since taking over as general manager in 2018, Gutekunst has selected at least one offensive lineman every year. That investment into the offensive line is a big reason why the Packers were able to withstand injury after injury upfront this past season.

David Bakhtiari (left tackle) and Josh Myers (center) are the two locked-in starters along the offensive line.

Will Elgton Jenkins start at left guard or right tackle when he returns from his knee injury? Will Billy Turner be back at right tackle, or will he be a cap casualty? Jon Runyan figures to be the starting left guard when the season starts. Will he remain in the starting lineup once Jenkins returns? Did Royce Newman show enough to install confidence in the Packers’ brass that he could be the long-term starter at right guard?

With so many moving parts and unknowns, it’s a safe bet that Gutekunst selects at least one offensive lineman in the upcoming draft.

At edge rusher, Rashan Gary is a budding superstar. Who will be his partner in crime for the upcoming season?

All signs point to Za’Darius Smith not being back in Green Bay for the upcoming season. Will the Packers bring back Preston Smith, or will he be a cap casualty? Will the Packers attempt to re-sign veteran Whitney Mercilus?

No matter what happens, the Packers need to find a long-term edge rusher to pair with Gary. This year’s edge class offers Gutkeunst an opportunity to quickly reload at the position if the Packers are unable to bring back those three veterans.

First Round OL Targets

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota: Faalele is not of this planet. At 6-8, 387 pounds, the Gophers’ offensive lineman has great movement skills for a man his size. Faalele finished his career with 31 career starts at right tackle.

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan: Raimann is an older prospect (25), but he has so much untapped potential. The former tight end looked extremely polished for a player that only has 18 career starts at left tackle.

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College: Johnson is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft. He finished his career with 30 career starts, with 18 of them coming at left guard and 12 at left tackle. Johnson is a plug-and-play starter at guard or right tackle.

Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky: Kinnard has tackle-guard versatility. Kinnard finished his career with 39 career starts. The former four-star recruit has an intriguing blend of power, size, and quickness. He could be a plug-and-play starter at right tackle or kick inside to guard.

First Round Edge Targets

Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincy: Sanders is an explosive and dynamic edge rusher that consistently disrupts the quarterback. He has the ideal NFL length (6-5) and frame. He also has long strides and quickly closes in on the quarterback.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State: Ebiketie put together a monster season at Penn State. The Temple transfer recorded 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks during his lone season at Happy Valley.

Logan Hall, Edge, Houston: Hall is a versatile defensive lineman for the Cougars that can line up all over the defensive front. Hall is a powerful and explosive pass rusher that converts speed to power and lives in the opponent’s backfield.

Kinglsey Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina: Enagbare can get after the quarterback. He could step in from day one and be a pass-rushing specialist for any team.

With the help of The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, let’s take a look at some prospects the Packers could potentially target on day two, and on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Day Two OL Target

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia: It’s all about versatility for Salyer. Salyer has experience playing all five positions along the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, Salyer saw at least 39 snaps at each position during his career at Georgia.

“A college LT who is a better guard due to his stout frame and quick reaction skills,” Brugler said. “Plug and play starter with position versatility in a pinch.

Day Two Edge Target

Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky: Paschal is strong at the point of attack and won’t be moved off his spot against the run. Paschal finished this past season with 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

“He’s not the most dynamic,” Brugler said. “But he’s polished vs. the run with the point-of-attack instincts and intangibles that will help him have a long career.”

Day Three OL Target

Spencer Buford, OL, UTSA: Buford is another versatile offensive lineman. He finished his career at UTSA with 45 career starts, including starts at left tackle, right tackle, and guard.

“Buford played left tackle and left guard in college,” Brugler said. “He’s agile-footed with body twitch and the compete skills worth developing.”

Day Three Edge Target

Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech: Barno has the ideal length (6-4) for the position. He’s a disruptive force off the edge with his explosiveness. During his first season playing defensive end (2020), he led the ACC in tackles for loss (16).

“A day two pick most years, he probably goes day three because of the amount of edge talent this year,” Brugler said. “He’s still raw, but long and twitched up with skills waiting to be unlocked.”

