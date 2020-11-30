How the Packers delivered a decisive win over Bears

The Green Bay Packers had little problem dispatching the visiting Chicago Bears in primetime on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Matt LaFleur’s team used four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and three takeaways from Mike Pettine’s defense to secure a 41-25 win over the Bears.

The Packers now lead the NFC North by three games with five games to go.

Here’s how the Packers delivered a decisive win over the Bears on “Sunday Night Football”:

Situational dominance

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Packers converted their first five third downs and all three fourth downs while also scoring touchdowns on their first four trips inside the red zone. This situational dominance was the key to the win. On four of the Packers' scoring drives, the offense converted a third or fourth down. And they didn't settle for field goals. The Packers extended drives with clutch plays and put the ball in the end zone. All great offenses must do both consistently, even against great defenses. The Bears came into the game ranked No. 1 on defense on both third down and in the red zone.

Takeaways

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers defense produced three takeaways, including a fumble return for a touchdown. And after both of Darnell Savage's interceptions, the Packers offense marched down the field and scored touchdowns. Add it all up, and the Packers got 21 points off of turnovers. Savage's first interception was in the end zone, preventing a scoring opportunity. The Packers offense, after four in Indianapolis last week, didn't have a turnover.

Play-action passing

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Of Aaron Rodgers' four touchdown passes, three came off of play-action. The Packers ran the ball early, using tons of jet motion to help set the tone in the first half, and then Matt LaFleur dialed up some effective concepts off run fakes. Touchdown passes to Marcedes Lewis, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan all started with play-action. The effectiveness and production of the action passing game has been a huge factor in the Packers' offensive revival in 2020.

Story continues

Run game

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers ran 39 times for 182 yards, with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both carrying 17 times to help power the balanced attack. Each running back provided chunk runs, especially early. The Packers were able to keep the Bears' front off balance and leverage runs with jet motion. Jones and Williams produced 163 rushing yards.

More terrific pass protection

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers lost center Corey Linsley to an injury in the first half, and right guard Lucas Patrick exited the game in the second half, but it didn't matter in terms of protecting Aaron Rodgers, who wasn't sacked. The Packers quarterback dropped back to pass 30 times but wasn't hit a single time. Edge rushers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn hardly affected the game. On the opening drive, the Packers offensive blocked up a three-man rush for over six seconds, allowing Rodgers to hit Davante Adams for a third-down touchdown. The offensive line also paved the way for one of the Packers' best performances in the run game in 2020.

Handling third quarter business

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for a gain against Chicago Bears strong safety Tashaun Gipson (38) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers led by 17 points at halftime, but last week's meltdown in the third quarter likely gave Matt LaFleur's team motivation for keeping their foot on the gas to start the second half Sunday night. Mission accomplished. The Packers delivered a stop coming out of the half and then scored the quarter's only 14 points on back-to-back touchdown drives. Game over. Instead of letting the Bears cut into a 17-point advantage, the Packers extended their lead to 31 entering the fourth quarter.