Packers’ defensive coordinator search includes these 3 candidates

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are beginning their search for a new defensive coordinator.

The Packers plan to cast a wide net to find a replacement for Mike Pettine, but Rob Demovsky of ESPN knows of three candidates who have or will interview for the position: Joe Barry, Ejiro Evero and Chris Harris.

The Packers officially parted ways with Pettine on Friday. Entering the hiring cycle this late will complicate the process and require the Packers to move quickly.

Two of the reported candidates have ties to LaFleur’s time in Los Angeles, while the other is a former All-Pro player.

Barry, who has previous coordinator experience in Detroit and Washington, worked with LaFleur for one season in 2017. Over the last four years, he was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Sean McVay and the Rams. He has since accepted a job to be the passing game coordinator and linebackers coach for new Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley, previously the Rams defensive coordinator.

Evero was a quality control assistant under Dom Capers in Green Bay in 2016. He has coached the safeties for the Rams since 2017. His coaching experience also includes five years as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers and three more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like Barry, Evero coached one season with LaFleur in Los Angeles in 2017.

Harris played eight seasons in the NFL, including four with the Chicago Bears. He intercepted Peyton Manning in the Super Bowl and was an All-Pro in 2010. He became a quality control assistant in Chicago in 2013, later moved on to be the assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers (2016-19) and spent last season as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team.

