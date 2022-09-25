It was a matchup of two legendary quarterbacks, but it was not an offensive explosion.

The Packers beat the Buccaneers 14-12 on a day when Aaron Rodgers didn’t do a lot, but Tom Brady did even less.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, with two touchdowns, one interception and one sack. Those are decent numbers, but the two touchdowns were on the Packers’ first two possessions, and after that it was all the Bucs’ defense shutting down the Packers’ offense.

But the Packers’ defense did an even better job against Brady and the Bucs’ offense. The Bucs didn’t score their first touchdown of the game until just 14 seconds were left in the fourth quarter, and after the Bucs got a delay of game before the two-point conversion, Brady threw incomplete and the Packers’ defense preserved the win.

With the Packers’ win, both teams are now 2-1 and in good shape in the playoff race. It wouldn’t be at all surprising if these teams meet again in the playoffs — and if this game turns out to be the reason the January rematch is on the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field, and not sunny Tampa.

Packers’ defense wins the battle of Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk