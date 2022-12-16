Packers defense must step up to challenge down the stretch of 2022

The Green Bay Packers need to win out – which means going 4-0 over the final four weeks – to have a reasonable shot at the postseason. While the Packers offense has come to life recently behind the efforts of an improving offensive line and rookie sensation Christian Watson, the play of Joe Barry’s struggling defense will likely determine whether or not an unbeaten streak of games is possible for Matt LaFleur’s team.

The offense’s arrow is certainly pointed in the right direction. Between Weeks 10-13, the Packers scored the fifth-most points in the NFL. Three times out of the four games, the Packers scored at least 28 points. Watson scored eight touchdowns.

However, during that same stretch of games, the Packers gave up the fourth-most points, including 27 to Ryan Tannehill and the Titans and 40 to the powerhouse Eagles in Philadelphia.

Over the final four games of 2022, the Packers will play three teams currently ranked in the top 10 of scoring offenses this season. Monday night’s visit from the Rams might be the easiest test of the season, but playing the Dolphins in Miami and the Vikings and Lions at Lambeau Field in consecutive weeks will provide a big test for a defense that has played far below expectations this season.

So far, the Packers are 1-4 in games against teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring this season, and the lone win came in a comeback victory over the Cowboys in which Mike McCarthy’s team scored 28 points and was up by 14 in the second half.

By DVOA, both the Dolphins (third) and Lions (seventh) are top-10 offenses. Miami is the No. 1 passing offense. The Packers rank 23rd overall on defense and are trending in the wrong direction.

In many ways, it would be fitting if the defense faltered during this final stretch and eliminated the Packers from playoff contention early.

Since losing Rashan Gary in Detroit, the Packers have allowed over 400 total yards in all four games.

And the upcoming tests are about to get tough.

The Dolphins rank eighth in the NFL in points per game and second in yards per play, and both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are already over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Vikings rank 10th in scoring and feature the most productive receiver in football in Justin Jefferson, who needs 500 receiving yards over the final four games to get to 2,000.

The Lions rank fifth in points per game, sixth in yards per play and fifth in percentage of drives ending in a score. Jared Goff is fifth in touchdown passes and seventh in passer rating, Jamaal Williams has scored 14 rushing touchdowns and no team has been better in the red zone (75 percent).

Can the Packers defense step up and give this team a chance to go on a run? The answer will determine whether or not Green Bay can realistically go 4-0 to finish 2022.

