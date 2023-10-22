Packers' defense loses Devonte Wyatt, Darnell Savage, Eric Stokes to injuries

The Packers lost three key players on defense in the first half today against the Broncos.

Green Bay defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee), safety Darnell Savage (calf) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) have all been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Wyatt and Savage have been key contributors to the defense this season and are big losses. Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, is playing in his first game of the season after recovering from knee and foot injuries.

Early in the third quarter, Packers center Josh Myers was also injured.

In an ugly game, the score is 9-0 Broncos in the third quarter.