Packers defense great at limiting big plays but struggling in red zone to start 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The five-game sample size to start 2021 paints the Green Bay Packers defense as one of the best at limiting big plays but arguably the worst at preventing touchdowns in the red zone.

One probably matters more than the other.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that “stats are for losers.” He clarified Thursday, stating his team uses stats extensively, but stats are only pieces of information, and understanding the “why” behind them is more important. It’s a smart point.

Here’s what the stats say: The Packers are second in the NFL at limiting big plays but last in red-zone defense entering Week 6.

Joe Barry’s defense has allowed only 11 plays over 20 yards, which is tied for second-fewest overall and just three plays behind the NFL-leading Buffalo Bills. Limiting big plays is an increasingly important part of playing defense in today’s NFL, and a foundational aspect of the way Barry wants to run his defense. He wants offenses to be forced to go the length of the field without making a series-killing mistake. More often than not, the mistake happens.

So far, 10 of the 11 plays over 20 yards allowed by the Packers so far this season have been passing plays, including three touchdown passes over 40 yards. The other was a scramble by Jared Goff.

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase dinged the Packers for three plays over 20 yards, so maybe the defense is trending in the wrong direction. His 70-yard catch to end the half last Sunday is the longest play given up by the Packers this season.

However, four of the 11 plays happened in the second half of games where the outcome was already pretty much decided.

Understanding the “why” behind a few of the big plays is important, too.

Chase’s touchdown was the result of a failed defensive check, which gave Burrow almost nine seconds to find Chase streaking across the field, and even then, Darnell Savage had a real shot at creating a turnover. Diontae Johnson’s 45-yard touchdown against the coverage of Jaire Alexander might have been aided by a slight push-off. Quintez Cephus hit a 46-yard play on an extended play. James Washington created a 30-yard play against fifth-string cornerback Isaac Yiadom with the Packers up 17 points.

Overall, the Packers are giving up only 6.7 yards per pass this season, a reflection of the down-to-down success of the group but also the elimination of big plays. Opponent completions are gaining only 9.9 yards on average, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

If only the Packers’ red zone defense could get things figured out.

Through five games, opponents are 13-for-13 scoring touchdowns in the red zone against the Packers defense. No other team has failed to get a stop inside the red zone this season.

Twice, an opponent has scored a touchdown in the red zone to either take the lead or tie the game in the fourth quarter. The 49ers got a late go-ahead touchdown on a short pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk in Week 3, and the Bengals tied the game on a touchdown run by Joe Mixon and two-point conversion from Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Tackling issues and simple coverage breakdowns have contributed to the failures in the red zone.

Stopping the offense inside the 20-yard line and turning seven points into three points is important. Teams track red-zone success rates closely because it’s a big part of situational football.

Here’s the good news, however: Opponents have only been inside the red zone on the Packers 13 times. That’s tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL after five games.

This is important to know because it highlights why teams want to limit big plays. The opposition isn’t hitting explosive plays against the Packers, and explosive plays are so important for creating scoring drives and opportunities. The Packers’ success limiting big plays is helping limit trips to the red zone in a big way.

Barry’s defense needs to get better in the red zone, but the success rate inside the 20-yard line won’t matter as much if teams are consistently struggling to get there.

Keep preventing big plays, and get marginally better in the red zone, and the Packers defense has a winning equation for the rest of 2021.

Related

Packers in 'wait and see' mode on Jaylon Smith's availability for Sunday vs. Bears

Everything to know from Packers' first injury report of Week 6

Recommended Stories

  • Chiefs rookie Creed Humphrey grades out as NFL’s top center through Week 5

    #Chiefs rookie C Creed Humphrey isn't just a top-ranked rookie, he's PFF's top-ranked center through five weeks. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Vikings make an addition to the practice squad

    The Vikings signed TE Luke Stocker to their practice squad.

  • The 3-2-1: Last year's Minnesota loss turned the entire 2020 season

    We discuss the impact last year's Minnesota loss had on the 2020 season and more in this week's 3-2-1 column.

  • Tap the Brakes for These Five Players

    Jennifer Eakins gives five usually automatic starters to temper expectations for in Week 6. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Minnesota expert gives his take and prediction on Saturday's game

    We caught up with The Gopher Report's Alex Carlson in this week's "Ask the Expert" breakdown.

  • Tom Hardy Says He Was 'Really Overweight' as Bane in 'Dark Knight Rises'

    "I was just bald, slightly porky and with pencil arms," said the actor in a recent interview. "It wasn't great for my heart."

  • Mia Khalifa on taking back her power

    When content creator and activist Mia Khalifa looks back at her younger self, she sees a woman who was struggling with confidence. “I was looking to other people to put value on myself. I was looking for validation in every crevice that I could, without actually doing internal work,” Khalifa tells Yahoo Life. At 21, Khalifa spent three months in the adult film industry — completing 12 films that today have garnered more than a billion views. She now refers to that period of her life as a “lapse in judgement” that was never meant to last. Khalifa, now 28, is speaking out about her experience in the adult film industry and the path that led her there. She’s vocal about the exploitation she experienced and hopes her story can shield other women from going through the same thing. “Tik Tok has been better than therapy. The women who tell their stories, who are brave enough to put their face on the internet and share their experiences, that is where my confidence comes from,” says Khalifa. “That's been the biggest key to kind of battling with my own shame. Seeing all of these women who have been through things that are a lot worse than I have and come out like fighting with skin under their nails." Khalifa has also set her heart on raising funds for the causes that matter most to her. In August 2020, after the explosion in Beirut, Khalifa decided to auction off her glasses to raise money for the Lebanese Red Cross. The $100,000 bid from the auction eventually fell through, and to make good on her commitment, Khalifa launched an Only Fans account to make money. She was able to donate more than $160,000 to the Red Cross, and felt encouraged by the impact she could have with her new platform.

  • What happens with Jon Gruden’s contract?

    Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]

  • Jon Gruden was hostile to Black people for years before his emails came out

    In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w

  • Gruden's emails, an impending NFL legal disaster & 3 teams we're worried about

    Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.

  • Vikings get good news and a lot of bad news on the Wednesday injury report

    The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.

  • Aaron Rodgers could only name 4 Bears QBs since he’s been Packers starter

    When asked if he could name all the Bears QBs since he's been starting, Aaron Rodgers could only name four. See which four those were.

  • Packers to wear home green jerseys at Soldier Field vs. Bears

    The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.

  • Julian Edelman speaks on Jon Gruden's 'unacceptable' comments

    Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.

  • Gruden's vulgar emails cc'd Tampa leaders

    Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal

  • Ex-Raiders WR Amari Cooper: Jon Gruden’s personality ‘impulsive’

    Amari Cooper said he though Jon Gruden, who resigned as Raiders coach on Monday night, was impulsive but never racist or misogynistic.

  • Bears placed RB Damien Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list

    Damien Williams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Get ready for a lot of rookie Khalil Herbert.

  • Bucs WR Antonio Brown thanks Ben Roethlisberger for record-setting career

    Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.

  • Daniel Sorensen and the KC Chiefs’ porous defense: here’s what Spagnuolo said Thursday

    Chiefs safety Dan Sorsensen has been singled out by fans as the biggest problem on a defense that ranks last in the NFL. Here’s what KC’s defensive coordinator said about him Thursday.

  • NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

    NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.