Packers defense feels regular season loss to 49ers got them on “same page”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said this week that the team’s regular season loss to the 49ers let them know just how good their NFC title game opponents are this season, but that wasn’t the only lesson the team learned in November.

Members of the team’s defense said on Wednesday that the 37-8 loss to the 49ers and the ensuing film study revealed that the unit was not doing a good enough job of communicating with one another. Linebacker Blake Martinez said “it became evident” that different position groups had different views of what they were supposed to be doing from play to play.

The takeaway of that process was that the team began to “overcommunicate” and cornerback Tramon Williams said he believes “we’re a better team” because of the experience.

“We came back to the drawing board, had conversations in meeting rooms, talked about some of the things that we needed to do better, and we really focused on it,” Williams said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We really focused on it. We were giving up too many big plays, and it wasn’t because we were incapable of covering it. It was because the communication wasn’t that great, and we made that a focal point of communicating better. Making sure that we overcommunicated.”

The Packers have allowed 15.6 points per game in the six games since losing to the 49ers and they’ve won all of them, so it seems the lesson learned in that loss has been a valuable one.