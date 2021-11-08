Packers defense dominates, Jordan Love struggles, special teams implodes in 13-7 loss to Chiefs

A dominant effort from the Green Bay Packers defense on Sunday in Kansas City was wasted by a nightmare performance from the special teams and a young quarterback and offensive line that couldn’t figure out the blitz.

The Packers lost 13-7 to the Chiefs, but don’t blame the defense. Patrick Mahomes threw 37 passes but managed only 160 net passing yards, and the Chiefs averaged only 4.2 yards per play and 3.1 yards per rush. The defense forced a turnover on downs and four three-and-outs.

The two other phases of the game just didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Mason Crosby missed a field goal and had a second blocked, and a misplayed punt return handed the Chiefs three points. The nine-point swing from the special teams ended up costing the Packers the game.

Jordan Love wasn’t short on opportunity – the Packers had 10 possessions – but he was constantly under pressure and never got into a rhythm. He struggled mightily with the blitz, which was relentless, even though he eventually hit Allen Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. His accuracy came and went.

The Packers finished 2-for-12 on third down. The run game produced 122 yards, and the Packers held the ball for over 31 minutes, but the passing game just wasn’t good enough for any of it to matter.

Love’s struggles will dominate the headlines, but the Packers threw for more yards than Mahomes and the Chiefs on three fewer passes.

What does it mean? The Packers’ seven-game win streak ends, and Love’s first start was an uncomfortable adventure, but the performance of the defense – and the confidence which should be gained from this collective effort – could permeate through the rest of the 2021 season. The outcome of a game against an AFC opponent while starting a backup quarterback doesn’t really matter. What will matter is the ascension of the defense.

Want a cold take? The Packers win this game easily with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Chiefs wouldn’t have blitzed Rodgers a fraction of the amount as they did against Love. The inexperience of the quarterback under center was a huge factor. Love was no match for the combination of one of the loudest outdoor venues and a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator.

The guess here is that the Packers will feel even more confident about their Super Bowl contender status after this game. If the defense plays as well as it did Sunday when Rodgers returns, and the special teams can play at anything near a competent level (a big if), this will be one of the best teams in football over the final two months of the season.

But the Packers should have won this game. Without the special teams mistakes in the first half, the Packers would have led the game 13-10 late in the fourth quarter.

The Packers are now 7-2 but could get back Rodgers as soon as next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The loss will sting, but the team will play five of its last seven games at Lambeau Field, and the No. 1 seed is still in play. Everything is still in front of the Packers.