Packers defeat Chargers 23-20, but Aaron Jones exited with knee injury

The Packers have gotten back into the win column, but they might be missing a key player on offense for some time.

Quarterback Jordan Love connected with Romeo Doubs on a 24-yard touchdown with 2:33 left in the contest for what ended up being a game-winning score, defeating the Chargers 23-20.

However, Aaron Jones had to exit the game with a knee injury that appeared significant. He did not return to the contest.

On the same drive late in the first half, reserve running back Emanuel Wilson left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.

That left the Packers with just one healthy running back in AJ Dillon, but Green Bay still was able to win.

The Packers forced a three-and-out from the Chargers after their touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but L.A. got the ball back with 1:27 left after a punt.

Rookie receiver Quinton Johnston had a chance to catch a deep pass down the right sideline that would've at least put Los Angeles in field goal territory. But the ball went off his hands as a drop.

Herbert’s pass on fourth-and-1 over the middle fell incomplete, giving the Packers the victory.

Herbert finished 21-of-36 for 260 yards with two touchdowns. He also was the leading rusher, gaining 73 yards on eight attempts. Austin Ekeler had 10 carries for 64 yards and two catches for 6 yards. But he also had a critical fumble in the red zone that kept points off the board.

Keenan Allen caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 116 yards with a TD.

Love played well, finishing 27-of-40 for 322 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. Romeo Doubs had five catches for 53 yards with a TD. Christian Watson caught two passes for 21 yards including an 11-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

The Chargers also may have suffered a significant loss, as edge rusher Joey Bosa went down early in the first quarter with a foot injury and did not return. He was in tears on the sideline as he was transported to the locker room on a cart.

With the win, the Packers are now 4-6. They’ll have a quick turnaround to play the 8-2 Lions on Thanksgiving.

The Chargers are now also 4-6 and their playoff hopes are also fading. They’ll host the 8-3 Ravens next Sunday night.