Packers decide on new head coach, and it's not Josh McDaniels

If you placed a wager on Josh McDaniels landing a head coaching gig in Green Bay for next season, today is not your lucky day.

McDaniels once was considered a favorite to become the next head coach of the Packers, but they've decided to go in a different direction hiring Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur for the position.

The #Packers are hiring former #Titans OC Matt LaFleur as their new head coach, source said. ESPN on it first. They've made the first hire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

This leaves Cleveland as likely the only option for McDaniels if he is to leave the Patriots. Reports last week stated McDaniels is "enthusiastically interested" in a potential head coaching job with the Browns, though that interest doesn't appear to be mutual at the moment.

On Monday, Bill Belichick spoke on the rumors surrounding the coaching searches involving McDaniels and Pats defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

"Right now, I am looking at it as trying to get ready for the playoffs, trying to get ready for the Chargers," Belichick said. "That is what I focused on last week and that is what I am focused on now, is doing the best job that I can for the team that I am coaching. I think everybody else on our staff is in the same boat. There is a process in place that handles all those things. Whatever it is, it is and we'll see how it goes."

Though Cleveland has been rumored as another possible destination for McDaniels, his only known interview was with Green Bay according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This, of course, means McDaniels probably isn't leaving New England any time soon.

This was the only known interview for #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, so the LaFleur hire for the #Packers likely means Josh is back in New England for another year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

