Packers DB LeRoy Butler enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

In this article:

Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Butler was a four-time All-Pro, Super Bowl XXXI champion and member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team. A second-round pick of the Packers in 1990, he played his entire career in Green Bay, finishing with 38 interceptions, 20.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and three touchdowns over 181 games.

Butler received his gold jacket on Friday night. He unveiled his bust and delivered a speech on stage in Canton on Saturday.

More on his enshrinement below:

A closer look at @leap36's Hall of Fame resume. pic.twitter.com/NjCXv4886f — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire