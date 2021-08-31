Packers' David Bakhtiari to start on PUP, will miss 1st Bears game

Bears will dodge Bakhtiari in Week 6 game vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest losses for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday has nothing to do with the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline. According to Ian Rapoport, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will begin the season on the PUP list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season. That includes the Bears' first game against the Pack in Week 6.

While that’s clearly a huge loss, the Packers are confident they have a replacement who’s more than capable of filling in for him. Third year player Elgton Jenkins has been charged with taking Bakhtiari’s place, and has done a great job so far, according to reports out of Green Bay. Jenkins played guard, center and tackle last season for the Packers, and earned a Pro Bowl honor in the process.

In November 2020 the Packers signed Bakhtiari to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $105.5 million, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman at the time. He now ranks second behind the 49ers’ Trent Richardson. Bakhtiari tore his ACL during practice in December of that year, and has been rehabbing since then.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!