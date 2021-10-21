Packers' Davante Adams says Rodgers got flipped off more in Chicago

Packers' Adams says Rodgers got flipped off more in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams thinks teammate Aaron Rodgers got the middle finger more times than he did in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Davante Adams with his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers getting all those middle fingers at Soldier Field: "I think it was more so Aaron and Chicago. I think that's probably what it was. I don't get too many birds." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 20, 2021

After scoring a 6-yard rushing touchdown, Rodgers taunted the crowd and flipped them the bird.

"All my f---ing life, I own you," Rodgers said after giving the Packers a 10-point lead. "I still own you. I still own you."

Adams had a 41-yard reception that set up a touchdown to put the Packers up by two scores.

He believes that the middle fingers seen in Sunday's game were directed more at Rodgers than himself.

"I don't get too many birds," Adams said.

Rodgers has beaten Chicago 22 times since 2008. Green Bay has won 10 of the last 11 at Soldier Field.

Despite losing 24-14, the Bears got off to a strong offensive start, making an eight-play, 80-yard drive that rookie running back Khalil Herbert finished with a 1-yard run for his first NFL career rushing touchdown.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet weighed in his thoughts Wednesday on Rodgers' taunt.

“Let’s face it, he’s not totally wrong," Kmet said after Sunday's loss. "It’s on us to change that narrative moving forward.”

The Bears will face the Packers again on December 12 at Lambeau Field.

