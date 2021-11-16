Packers' Davante Adams praises Deebo Samuel for huge game in 49ers win

Deebo earns praise from Adams after big game in 49ers win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Deebo Samuel has put the entire NFL on notice with his performance this season.

The third-year receiver entered the 49ers' 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night at Levi's Stadium second in the NFL in receiving yards with 882.

His monster season continued with an explosive game against the Rams where he caught five passes for 97 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 36 yards and a score on the ground.

Fellow receivers around the league, headlined by Green Bay Packers star Devante Adams, have begun to take notice.

Adams, who has arguably been the best receiver in the NFL for years now, had very high praise for the South Carolina product.

Deebo be getting fed lmao go off my boy @19problemz — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 16, 2021

Samuel now has 54 receptions for 979 yards and seven all-purpose touchdowns on the season. He's on-pace to set career highs in every single category, and has quickly established himself as one of the best pass catchers in the league.

Even Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams' newest receiver, showed Deebo some love after the game.

Deebo x OBJ pic.twitter.com/p4OSunzr2A — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

Samuel's breakout campaign has been one of the few consistent bright spots for the 49ers this season, and should help San Francisco make a second-half playoff push.