Packers' Davante Adams has high praise for rookie Darnell Savage originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Darnell Savage was the third NFL draft prospect profiled in our series ‘I Am the Prospect

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Darnell Savage has been getting a lot of buzz since the Packers traded up to the 21st overall pick to select him in the 2019 NFL Draft, and his teammates are on board.

The Maryland star was one of the draft's biggest risers, and it was well warranted.

The Packers' Instagram account posted a video of Savage Wednesday, and his teammate Davante Adams chimed in.

"The boy gonna be special," Adams wrote.

"He's going to be that guy - I can tell," Adams said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. "We definitely got a steal." "I know we got him early, but I still think that he could have gone even earlier just based on what he's doing out there. He plays like a vet, he knows how to practice, and he's smart, man.

Savage will face the Redskins in Week 14 when the Burgundy and Gold head up to Lambeau Field on December 8 for the matchup against the Packers.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: