Packers' Davante Adams out again with turf toe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers will be without his top target for the second straight week after receiver Davante Adams was ruled out for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Detroit Lions with a turf toe injury.

Starting safety Darnell Savage also is inactive for the Packers Monday night with an ankle injury. Geronimo Allison will start for Adams, while Will Redmond will start in place of Savage.

Green Bay will also take the field without running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Tony Brown, guards Cole Madison and Adam Pankey and tight end Robert Tonyan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Lions have seven players out: former Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels, defensive back Quandre Diggs, backup quarterback David Blough, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, guard Beau Benzschawel and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL