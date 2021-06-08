Packers' Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers: 'I've got his back'

Davante Adams on Rodgers drama: 'I've got his back' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

By now you’re likely well familiar with the drama unfolding in Green Bay between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. On Tuesday, things escalated one (albeit small) step as Rodgers officially began his holdout by skipping out on the beginning of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Packers president Mark Murphy has already said that fans are split the standoff between his front office and future Hall of Fame quarterback. But for the first time we’ve gotten an indication that a fracture in the locker room could be developing as well.

“I’ve got his back through everything,” Davante Adams said when addressing the media on Tuesday. “He knows at the end of the day, if there’s ever a wonder if he’s lost a teammate or something, because of all this that came out, he knows where I stand.”

The Packers’ YouTube video of Adams’ press conference cuts after that quote and skips ahead in his response, so a portion of his answer isn’t available on their channel. However Pro Football Focus seems to have caught it live, and published the end of Adams’ answer.

Davante Adams is a ride or die for his QB pic.twitter.com/9lhaGKHAtj — PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2021

The fact that Adams brought up hypothetical concerns that Rodgers could be losing teammates as this saga drags on is telling. However Adams quelled that a bit later on in his presser.

“I’m just being supportive of my guy. Let it all unfold how it does. Obviously I’m praying that he comes back, we all want him back. I think everyone in this building has that same mindset. But I can only control what I can, and I can’t control anything that’s going on with that situation.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!