Packers S Darnell Savage avoids major shoulder injury, could play in Week 2

The shoulder injury suffered by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage is not expected to be a long-term one.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he thinks Savage could be ready to play on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

“Hopefully, with an extra day, that will give us a chance to get him back for Monday night,” LaFleur said.

Savage, the team’s third-year safety, exited Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints after suffering a shoulder injury at the end of a negated interception in the second half. Initially labeled as questionable to return, Savage was eventually ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Without Savage, the Packers played second-year safety Henry Black next to veteran Adrian Amos.

LaFleur said the extra day this week will be helpful for several players recovering from injuries, including Savage and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

In related injury news, LaFleur said tight end Josiah Deguara is in a “good spot” after suffering a concussion in the first half. He will be in the league’s concussion protocol.

