A lot of players will be losing their jobs over the next few days as teams drop to 53 players and the Packers have gotten the ball rolling on their cuts.

According to multiple reports, the Packers waived linebacker Ty Summers on Sunday.

Summers was a 2019 seventh-round pick who has been a core member of the special teams in Green Bay the last couple of seasons. He also started one game on defense and picked up 52 tackles and a fumble recovery during his time with the team.

The Packers are practicing on Sunday and Monday, so they’ll likely be making more cuts ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline so that they don’t run the risk of a player they plan to drop from the roster getting hurt while still under contract.

Packers cut Ty Summers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk